in TECH

How to Use Fuliza Overdraft Service by Safaricom

Fuliza is a Safaricom product allowing subscribers access to overdraft loans of up to as high as Sh50,000.

The service is available to Safaricom subscribers who use the company’s financial tool, M-pesa. Users are assigned a Fuliza limit depending on their M-pesa usage.

The company assesses the value of your transactions to award you a limit. The micro loan attracts a 0.5 percent interest per day of the outstanding balance.

Read: Safaricom Rolls Out Free Data Campaign for Subscribers

Using Fuliza is quite easy. It is an opt-in service allowing subscribers to access short-term loans which can be used to send money and pay for goods and services.

To opt in, dial *234# and press 0 to start using the service.

Fuliza Options

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

22Bet Kenya Superb

Boost For Kibera Initiative Supporting Girls, Women After Receiving Donations From 22Bet Kenya