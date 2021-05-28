How to Use Fuliza Overdraft Service by Safaricom

Fuliza is a Safaricom product allowing subscribers access to overdraft loans of up to as high as Sh50,000.

The service is available to Safaricom subscribers who use the company’s financial tool, M-pesa. Users are assigned a Fuliza limit depending on their M-pesa usage.

The company assesses the value of your transactions to award you a limit. The micro loan attracts a 0.5 percent interest per day of the outstanding balance.

Using Fuliza is quite easy. It is an opt-in service allowing subscribers to access short-term loans which can be used to send money and pay for goods and services.

To opt in, dial *234# and press 0 to start using the service.

