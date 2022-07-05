How to Set Up your Emergency Information on your Android Phone

A user on Facebook recently recounted the events surrounding a horrific accident involving a motorbike and a vehicle on Mombasa road.

The bodaboda rider had a lady passenger who was rushing to do her errands. They got involved in an accident along Mombasa road. The lady was hauled off the motorbike where she landed on the road injured and unconscious. A good Samaritan approached the scene upon which the bodaboda rider fled.

The lady was left in the hands of the good Samaritan who then rallied for support and got the lady to Penda medical facility.

The man recounted how he wanted to alert the lady’s kin of the events that had just transpired, but could not find a way. The lady’s phone was locked, with a password and pattern protecting her private information.

This writer scurried through the comments, and there was an ongoing debate of whether to leave the phone unlocked or keep it password protected at all times. The unanimous view however, was that one should make their contacts available in cases of an emergency. One user even suggested keeping a notebook with a few emergency contact numbers just in case.

Luckily for the lady, her husband called her phone and the kind man picked up and updated him of the events that had transpired including the whereabouts of the lady. She has now been admitted at the facility for a few weeks as she recovers.

Well, the truth is you can keep your phone locked and your contact information visible. Many people simply do not activate this feature hence the confusion.

This article will take you through the simple process of activating your emergency information tool on your phone.

With your phone locked, swipe up from the right side.

This will launch the ’emergency call’ option.

Click on add contacts

The phone will then prompt you to unlock in order to add the contact. Click on Ok

Your contact list will be displayed and you can easily select the contacts who should be called in case of an emergency.

On the same page, you will be prompted to enter your medical information. Here, you can input any existing diseases, your blood group, allergies and any medications you are currently taking.

Click to save the info.

Your emergency information will then be updated.

You can put in more than one contact number. The process may vary in different phones but primarily, your android phone should be able to save a few contacts.

Once you save the information, anybody can swipe up from the left to launch the emergency lock screen and make a phone call to any of the contacts saved in case of an emergency.

