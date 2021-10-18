How to Unsend an Email in Gmail

Have you ever clicked ‘send’ on an email message and immediately remembered that you forgot to add a subject, or you forgot to add your signature? Gmail allows users to unsend a message, giving users time to edit and correct your email before sending it out to the recepient.

Although the time limit is quite short, the feature definitely comes in handy in cases of emergency. When using a computer, Google allows up to 30 seconds for undoing a sent message, and five seconds when using the app on your smartphone.

Here is how to unsend a message on Gmail

When using your computer,

Once you compose and send a message, you will see a small notification saying message sent on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. The pop-up will give you the option to undo or view message

or Click on undo to recall the message.

Once recalled, the email will appear as it did when composing. You can therefore proceed to edit your message before resending it once you are sure.







On your Smartphone

Once you have sent the message, you will see a notification saying message sent with the option to undo

with the option to Tap undo to recall the message and go back to the compose window. Gmail also allows users to set the cancellation timer to their preferences. To do this, click on setting on the top right-hand side of the page. Click on see all settings. You will find the undo send here with the option to choose from five, 10, 20 or 30 second timer. Save the changes once you have selected your preferred time limit.

