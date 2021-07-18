How to Turn On the Follow Button on Your Facebook Profile

Facebook is a great marketing tool for any online business. People who launch their businesses on their personal accounts tend to make stronger business connections from people they know. As a result, such people may find that they are attracting lots of friend requests. Some people may choose to open a business page at this point, while some will prefer to keep the more personal approach doing business right from their accounts.

Either way, you can still get more people to know about your business by activating the follow button on your personal profile. Facebook has a friend limit of 5,000 and anyone who wishes to befriend you after that can only follow you if your follow button is activated.

When people follow you

They can see your public posts on their newsfeed. Third parties will also be able to discover and follow your account from the ‘people to follow’ suggestions popping up on their contacts’ newsfeed.

Your followers will be able to share your posts to a wider audience. This will be advantageous especially for small businesses.

There is no limit to the number of people who can follow you.

Business posts tend to get more exposure from personal profiles than posts from business pages. This is due to a Facebook algorithm allowing personal profiles more exposure.

Read: How to Download Facebook Videos on Your Device

Here’s how you can turn on the Facebook follow button from your personal profile

Click on the arrow at the upper right hand side of your Facebook screen for the drop down menu

Select settings from the menu

Click on ‘Public posts’. This setting allows you to select who can follow you. Facebook explains that friends follow your posts by default, but that even people who are not your friends can follow your public posts.

From the options provided, click on ‘public’ to allow your non-friends to follow your posts. You can also select who can view your public post comments, notifications and public profile in the same way.

Once you activate your follow button, note that if you unfriend a contact, they will remain a follower, unless you choose to block them. You can also block some people from following you altogether by adjusting your privacy settings.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu