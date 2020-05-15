How to Sync Your Whatsapp Business and Facebook Pages

Whatsapp, one of the most popular messenger platforms in the world, provides a great platform for businesses to connect with their customers. They have now made things a bit simpler for businesses as they will be able to link their Whatsapp business and Facebook platforms to sync info and run Facebook ads that also click to Whatsapp.

Businesses that use the Whatsapp business can sync info from their Facebook pages such as opening hours, location, website links and much more.

If you would like to link your pages, go to business settings on your Whatsapp and tap on linked accounts. You can select more than a single category for business by navigating to Business settings >> Business Profile >>Edit profile >> Categories where you can view and search the labels you would like your customers to see.

To do this, ensure that you have the latest versions of Facebook and Whatsapp business.

This is a great addition for businesses as it will help lessen and speed up their online workload. Connecting the accounts will also allow the business to run their Facebook ads that click to Whatsapp.

