How to Start a Discussion on Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces has grown in popularity since its launch in Kenya in Q1 2021. Since then, a number of discussions are hosted daily. Topics include politics, mental health, business and even relationships.

Twitter allows any user who has 600 or more followers to host discussions on Spaces. This article will take you through the steps on getting started on Spaces

Open the twitter app

Long press the compose icon at the bottom right hand side of your screen. (On android, it’s a +)

Click on the purple spaces icon from the list

Twitter will bring your Spaces page

You will then be able to enter the name of your Spaces, based on the topic.

You can select the option start spaces immediately, or click on schedule spaces for later

If you choose schedule, select the time and date for your discussion from the prompt that will appear next

Twitter will then ask you to opt in to get a reminder to start your Spaces on time.

The company officially discontinued Fleets, its Stories feature, on 3rd August.

Twitter now says the top bar that previously showed Fleets from your contacts will be renamed the Spaces bar, and will show ongoing discussions on Spaces, making it easy for people to join.

