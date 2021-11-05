How to Sign up for a Free Plan on Netflix

Netflix recently rolled out a free plan for users in Kenya, with an aim of enticing more users to sign up for their subscription plans. The free plan, which features popular movies and TV shows such as dramas “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton” and African series “Blood & Water,” is limited to android users.

To sign up,

Download the Netflix app on your android smartphone

You will then be expected to sign up by entering your email address, phone number and your desired password.

You also need to confirm that you are 18 years and above.

No payment information is required to sign up and access the content using the free plan.

Since the roll out, a number of users have reported a number of limitations signing up for the plan. For starters, some users have complained that the app is requesting for their card information. However, users should note that the free plan is for users signing up for the first time. This means that if you had already signed up before, the app might still request for your card information.

Although the plan is free, Netflix has locked a lot of content on the app, meaning free plan users can only access about 30 percent of the app’s content. This means that some of the highly rated shows are tied to the subscription plans.

Lastly, the free plan is only accessible through android phones, and some users have also complained of incompatibility with their smartphones. While on the free plan, users cannot download shows, cast on TV or access Netflix on a smart TV. You will have to watch all the content on your smartphone.

The plan is aimed at getting more people to sign up for subscription services on the video-streaming app, so you can get to unlock all the features once you pay for it.

Netflix recently launched a mobile-only plan in Kenya at Kshs. 300 alongside the Basic plan (Kshs. 700), Value Plan (Kshs. 1 100 ), and Premium plan (Kshs. 1 450)

