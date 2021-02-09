How To Select Your Preferred Huduma Namba Card Collection Point

The government has kicked off the exercise of issuing Huduma Namba cards in Nairobi.

With increasing questions from those who registered for Huduma Namba on when and where to collect the cards, the Ministry of Interior has given away forward on choice of collection points.

According to the ministry, you will only select your preferred collection point once you receive an SMS.

The short message sent to the phone number you provided during registration will have a link that must be clicked to allow you access the Huduma Namba portal.

Once you open the link, you will be asked to select your County, Sub-county and pick location point on a form provided.

The final step is submitting the details.

Mass distribution of Huduma Namba cards is expected to begin in other counties in due course.

Read: Mass Distribution Of Huduma Namba Cards Begins In Nairobi [Photos]

In November last year, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru announced that Huduma Namba cards will replace National Identity (ID) cards.

Mucheru said ID cards will cease operation in December this year.

The swearing-in of Immaculate Kassait, Kenya’s first data commissioner, in November 2020, paved way for the roll-out of the printing exercise that will see the country adopt a National register through the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Kassait is tasked with the enforcement of the Data Protection Act which aims to regulate the processing of personal data and protect the privacy of individuals.

Read Also: National IDs to Cease Operating in Dec 2021 as Gov’t Commences Distribution Of Huduma Namba Cards

The high court had earlier halted the rollout of the cards terming it as unconstitutional. At the time, the Data Protection Law had not been enacted, and the country did not have a Data Commissioner.

During last year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the distribution as he and the first lady received their Huduma Namba Cards.

The Huduma Namba card merges an individual’s data in a single electronic chip. Information captured includes details from the National Identity card, National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund among others.

Read Also: Kenyans To Start Receiving Huduma Namba Cards As Gov’t Rolls Out Mass Printing [Photos]

According to the government, the purpose of the NIIMS initiative is to create and manage a central master population database which will be the `single source of truth’ on a person’s identity.

“The database will contain information of all Kenyan citizens and foreign nationals residing in Kenya and will serve as a reference point for ease of service delivery to the people of Kenya, ” information on Huduma Namba website reads.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu