How To Schedule Your Emails In Gmail

During this Covid-19 pandemic period, a lot of people are working from home. As you adjust to mixing your job and home life, you may get some things mixed up or sometimes forget to send important emails at the required times.

Once you remember to send the email, it could be late at night, or you could simply be sending an email to someone on a different time zone, or worse still, you could be writing an angry email which you are still not sure whether to send or not.

Whatever the case, Gmail provides an effective tool to help you schedule your emails to be sent later on in the day, during the week, month or year.

This article will take you through the steps of how to schedule your email

If you are using your web browser

Click on compose and draft your email. Click on the arrow next to the blue “send” button Click “schedule send” Click on the scheduling options provided or click on “pick date and time” If you click on “pick date and time”, you can set the date and time you want your email to go out, and then click “schedule send”

If you are using the Gmail app on your phone

After composing your draft message, tap on the three dots in the top right corner. Click on “schedule send” from the options provided at the bottom of the screen for iOS and the drop-down menu for Android. You can then pick the time and date from the options provided or click on “pick time and date” to set your preferred date and time, just like in the browser version. For iOS, tap “save” in the right hand corner and “schedule send” in the bottom right corner on your Android.

For both Browser and app, the email will end up in your Scheduled box. If you wish to edit it, click on the message, and then click “cancel send”. This will revert the message to draft mode whereby you can then edit it and reschedule it to your preferred time.

