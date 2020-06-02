How to Request For an Ambulance Using Little Cab’s New Service

Kenyan taxi-hailing service, Little cab, has partnered with St.John’s to provide ambulance services to its users. The partnership has come at a time when the government has enforced curfews and movement restrictions following the crisis brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Taxi is now offering ambulance services to users who will request for an ambulance within its operation radius. The service is available in the Little app. Users who find themselves in a situation requiring medical emergency can access the ambulance without a hassle.

Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti said the company is always looking for technological inventions that they can use to offer more convenience to their clients.

“When people are in emergencies, they go online to search for ambulance services and contacts, which can be time-consuming and may not lead you directly to the contacts. With the Little app, a customer will simply log in and click ‘confirm ambulance’ within the Little Transport category and they immediately get connected to St John Ambulance dispatchers who send out the ambulances depending on the type of emergencies,” says CEO Kamal.

Read: Bolt Secures 100 Million Euros Investment, Promises Uber A Run For Their Money

Clients will also be able to request and track the time of arrival of the ambulance, just as it is when hailing a taxi.

The ambulance can use a live map to trace the location of the customer, and save up on valuable time lost giving directions.

How to access the ambulance services on Little Cab

If you do not have the Little app already, download it from Google play store for Android, or App store for iPhone. If you have the app, simply update it Register or log in to your Little app account Go to the Transport category, and select ‘Ambulance’ A pop up will appear with the dispatchers contact details and notification that they have picked your request. The dispatcher will send your Ambulance The ambulance arrives with its crew to pick up and attend to the customer as they are evacuated to their preferred hospital. Customer will then pay Little either through Credit/Debit card or Mpesa, upon completion of service.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu