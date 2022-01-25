How to Register, Resign from a Political Party on the ORPP Portal on eCitizen

The 2022 General elections are just five months away, and the political scene is already heating up with leaders taking their campaigns to the grassroots.

Last year, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties faced a big hurdle after it emerged that a majority of Kenyans had been erroneously registered to various political parties unknowingly.

As a result, the Data Protection Commissioner’s office sent out a directive requiring the ORPP to deregister all Kenyans who had been erroneously registered to the political parties.

The ORPP launched its services on eCitizen three months ago, effectively giving Kenyans the authority to manage their individual affiliations with political parties.

The portal will allow one to join a political party, check their registration status and resign from a political party.

This article will take you through the steps of checking, registering to and resigning from a political party.

How to Check Status

open the ecitizen website

If you already have an account, log in with your email or ID number and password. If you are new to the website, click to sign up and enter your details.

Once the website opens, scroll down through the array of services to ‘Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.’ and click on it

Click on the first option written ‘Political membership status’

Click on ‘complete’ to view your status.

Here, you can confirm whether you have been registered to any party, and if so, if it is the party of your choice.

To register to a political party

Click on ‘Political parties member registration’

Enter and fill all the details in the next page

click on register to submit your registration request.

To resign from a political party

Click on ‘political parties membership resignation’

The page will display the party you have been registered to

Click on deregister and submit to have your details removed from the party.

According to the ORPP, the secretary-general of the concerned party will receive the request and notify the registrar of political parties within seven days for your name to be removed. It is also impossible to register to a political party while you have a pending resignation.

