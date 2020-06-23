How to Read Digital Newspapers on Your Smartphone

The digital version of Kenyan newspapers are now available on your smartphone. Since the outbreak of the Corona Virus, the leading media houses have subsidized their prices and the recent partnerships with Safaricom have even brought the prices further down.

The digital newspapers can be accessed using a smartphone with Safaricom mobile data. The purchase of the paper is directly linked to the your phone number and must be confirmed over your mobile data and not a Wi-Fi connection

Safaricom has said it is in the process of activating purchases over Wi-Fi, which will enable customers to read their digital newspapers from other devices such as laptops and PCs.

Read: Safaricom Partners With The Star, People Daily for Ksh10 Digital Newspapers

Safaricom first partnered with the Daily Nation, The Standard, Business Daily, and the Nairobian and early this week, added The Star and People Daily making a total of six digital newspapers.

The Daily Nation, The Standard, Business Daily, and the Nairobian cost Ksh20 per issue while The Star and People Daily cost Ksh10 per issue.

To Purchase

Open your phone’s keypad Dial *550# Select your preferred issue from the list Make a payment- This is subtracted from your airtime. You will get a confirmation SMS with a link to the issue.

Alternatively:

Go to safaricom.com on your browser Click on ‘Discover’ Click on ‘Newspapers’ Scroll through the listed publications and choose your preferred digital issue Confirm the purchase by clicking on an issue. The payment will be subtracted from your airtime.

