How to Prevent Users from Adding you to Whatsapp Groups without your Consent

We have all found ourselves added to WhatsApp groups without our consent. Although it is quite uncouth, it happens quite a lot.

Wedding committees, baby showers, fund raisers and church-based groups are some of the biggest culprits. After not hearing from someone for years, you only get to know about their impending nuptials once you are added to a WhatsApp group that aims to help the happy couple raise the amounts needed for their wedding.

One of the worst thing about this groups, is leaving. You do not want to cause any bad blood between you and your contact. But on the other hand, you have other pressing issues and priorities. You may also not agree with their views on the issue at hand. And you just wish they had approached you before rudely adding you to a group with a bunch of “supportive” friends. You will be forced to go along with the plans, or try to explain yourself before leaving the group and perhaps lose a friend.

If you have contacts who have a habit of adding you to WhatsApp groups randomly, you can prevent them from adding you without your consent.

This can be done through WhatsApp’s privacy settings. Here is a step-by-step guide

Open WhatsApp

Click on the three dots at the top right-hand side

A drop down menu will appear with various options. Tap settings

On the settings page, click on account. Under account tap privacy

Here, you will find various privacy features. Tap on groups

You will be taken to the groups page, with options to select who can add you to groups.

Options are: Contacts, Contacts except… and everyone

If you select contacts, all your contacts can easily add you to groups.

The second option allows your contacts, with the exception of a few, to add you to groups.

If you click on this, you will be redirected to your contacts list where you can select which users are not allowed to add you to groups (Hint: You can select all your contacts) If a user who is excluded from adding you to a group attempts to add you, they will get a notification that they cannot add you and will be required to send you an invite link instead.

The third option allows everyone, including people who are not on your contact list to add you to groups.

With this tips, you can effectively manage who adds you to WhatsApp groups.

