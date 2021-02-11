How To Check your NSSF, NHIF Statements Via SMS

If you want to keep tabs on your statutory contributions, you may want to check the status of your NSSF or NHIF contributions. A few years ago, you would be required to visit the respective offices to obtain a statement.

That has been made easier. You can now access your NSSFand NHIF statements on email, on the websites, and on SMS.

This article will show you how to get your both statements easily using SMS.

NHIF

Read: How to Choose or Change Outpatient Hospitals On the New NHIF Self-care Platforms

Go to messages on your phone and open to compose a new message

Type in the message recipient 21101

On the message space, type ID, space, and then insert your ID number or passport number if applicable. For instance, 1D 76543210.

Send the message. Standard rates will apply, in this case Sh10.

You will receive a message with your NHIF account status once it is processed.

NSSF

Send the word “NSSF” to 6773, you will receive a message with more instructions.

Compose a message with NSSF, NSSF no, Date of Birth, Full Names and send to 6773. Ensure that your message is spaced out appropriately.

After your data is validated, you will receive a new message with a PIN

Compose another message, type “Bal| followed by your PIN. For instance “Bal 4321”

Send the message to 6773

You will receive your current statement balance.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu