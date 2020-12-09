How to Make Hand Sanitizer, What is Curfew, Babu Owino, Joan Kubai Among Kenya’s Top Trending Searches of 2020

Google has released the top trending searches of 2020. The top trends in Kenya show an interest in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, sport, cooking and technology.

The top trending searches in Kenya include the EPL standings, US Elections, Corona Virus in Kenya and Schools reopening in Kenya.

Kenyans also went online seeking information on some of the country’s fallen heroes including the Late TV actor and Comedian, Papa Shirandula, Former President Daniel Moi and former NTV anchor, Ken Walibora.

2020 is the year many people had to adapt to technology to get things done. Among the top searches in tech was ‘how to create a website’, perhaps due to more people moving their businesses online. They also wanted to know how to connect a phone to a TV and ‘how to take a screen shot on a laptop’.

The curfews and lock downs brought out a lot of culinary skills as people sought to while away time. Kenyans searched for ‘how to bake a cake using a jiko’, how to cook madazi, pancakes, samosa and icecream.

More people wanted to know how to file Nil returns with KRA, how to check their NHIF status, how to write a report and how to play chess.

Health wise, Kenyans went online to look for information on ‘how to make hand sanitizer’, how to lose weight fast and even ‘how to get a baby boy’.

The top trending personalities on Google search this year were Miguna Miguna, Babu Owino, Raphael Tuju, Ruth Matete and Joan Kubai. Mutahi Kagwe, Mercy Mwangangi, Oscar Sudi, Willis Raburu and Moses Kuria also made it to the list.

The top trending movies and TV shows that people searched for include Money Heist, Citizen TV’s Maria, Telenovela Ringo and movies Extraction and Contagion.

Kenyans also wanted to know more on global issues. “what is corona virus?” “What is curfew? and also “what is happening in NIgeria” are just a few questions people posed.

The trending musicians in Kenya 2020 were Kennya Rogers, Papa Dennis, Ruth Matete, Rhino Kaboom and Lady Maureen.

