How To Legally Own A Gun In Kenya

Over the last couple of weeks, cases of robberies and muggings around the Nairobi CBD have been on the rise with victims recounting their experiences on social media.

The most recent one details KBC presenter, Shiksha Arora who narrated on Twitter how she was mugged and strangled at Globe roundabout flyover.

Earlier in April, Actor Ainea Ojiambo was in a shooting incident that created a buzz on the social media streets.

Ainea accidentally fatally shot a guard as two men attempted to grab a gold chain from his neck.

It later turned out that Ainea is a legally licensed gun owner who is allowed, according to law to use his gun when he feels his security has been threatened.

Prior to that, there was an incident involving Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino and DJ Evolve at a popular club in Nairobi. Babu who is a licensed gun owner allegedly shot DJ Evolve at close range. The matter is still in court.

Being a licensed gun owner in Kenya is not an easy process but is recommended especially when one’s security is threatened.

First, one can own a gun for personal safety and there is no law that limits the number of firearms a person can own. However, in Kenya, no individual can be legally licensed to own more than one firearm for personal safety.

The role of the police is to maintain order and be responsible for everyone’s safety. Thus, only few applications to own guns by individuals are usually approved.

Owning a firearm in Kenya costs from approximately Sh100,000 to 350,000 legally purchased and licensed depending with the type of gun.

There are four crucial requirements that one must meet for the application to be approved. These are:

The applicant has to be aged 21 years and above.

Must be trained in handling firearms.

Should be of sane mind/mentally stable.

Should have a clear criminal record.

According to the Firearms Act, civilians cannot be given firearms used by security organs such as Ak47, MP5 and G3. Hence, under the 2015 Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill, any civilian found with the aforementioned types of guns will face imprisonment.

Here’s How To Apply:

Express your interest of owning a gun by making an application to the officer in charged of licensing firearms.

Fill in application forms at the Chief Licensing Officer at the firearms office, Nairobi.

With a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), submit the application form at a nearby police station at fee of Sh2000.

Vetting process by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and another by the Firearms Licensing Board (This can either be approved or rejected).

If approved, your name will be sent to the Inspector General of Police who will again approve or reject the application.

When approved by the IG, the Firearms Licensing Board will issue the applicant with a license which is renewable annually.

When a licensed firearm holder loses their firearm or it gets destroyed, he/she is required to report to the nearest police station and failure of this warrants one year imprisonment or a fine not exceeding Sh10,000.

Ultimately, when a licensed firearm holder dies, the family is mandated to inform the police who will in turn surrender the firearm to the firearms bureau.

