How To Hide Google Meet In Your Gmail Account

If you use your Gmail regularly, you must already be used to seeing the link to Google Meet prominently on your email’s menu.

The tool, which is a revamped version of Hangouts Meet is available to all Google account owners. You can easily start or join a video conference right from your inbox using the links placed on the left hand side of the page.

However, you may not have any intention of using the Google Meet at the very moment, or you just do not want to see it first every time you log in to your email.

This article will show you how you can hide those buttons. Please note that if you are using a corporate G-suite account, this may not apply, as it depends on your administrator’s settings.

Follow the steps below to hide Google Meet

Log in to your Gmail inbox Click on the cog icon at the top right corner In the drop down menu, click on “settings” Click on ‘chat and meet’ tab Right next to the “Meet” label, click “hide the meet section in the main menu” Click save changes

Your Meet shortcut will then be hidden. If you would like to hold a meeting later, simply go to https://meet.google.com/.

