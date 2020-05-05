How To Get and Use the M-Pesa Prepay Visa Safari Card

The M-Pesa PrePay Visa card can be used to withdraw cash in any currency from over 1.6 million Visa ATMs worldwide as well as to make purchases at over 28 million Visa branded shops and other merchant outlets worldwide.

The card needs to be pre-loaded with Kenya Shillings funds and can be subsequently reloaded for continued usage through M-Pesa and residual balances can also be refunded at any I&M Bank branch.

The M-Pesa Prepay Safari Card Kit can be purchased from any Safaricom outlets and I&M bank branches countrywide.

All you need to get this card is a copy and original National Identity Card/Passport and a filled up application form.

On purchase of the M-Pesa Prepay Safari Card Kit, you will need activate it by loading the card with the desired amount from your M-Pesa to Paybill 541 541.

As you use your Card , the balance available from the loaded amount will accordingly reduce. You can reload to replenish the funds balance in your M-Pesa Prepay Safari Card in the following way:

Go to your M-Pesa menu

Select ‘Pay Bill’ from your M-Pesa menu

Enter the ‘Business Number’ 541 541

Under ‘Account Number’ enter the 16 digit number of the M-Pesa Visa Pre-pay Safari card

Enter the amount you wish to pay (between Ksh100 – Ksh35,000)

Enter your M-Pesa PIN.

Confirm that all the details are correct and press OK

Your will receive a confirmation SMS from M-Pesa immediately. Your M-Pesa Visa Pre Pay Safari card will be updated real time

The M-Pesa Visa Pre-pay card can be used like any other Visa card in the world.

The M-Pesa Prepay Safari Card Kit contains a ready to use Visa Card with a sealed Pin cover containing the Pin number for using the card at any Visa ATM machine as well as an I-Pin number for accessing the card account information through the internet website www.imbank.com .

The card is accessible to anyone who has a Safaricom telephone line with M-Pesa facility and is 18 years and above.

The card does not have overdraft/ credit facilities, so you cannot spend money you don’t have.

The card is accepted both locally and internationally on all Visa/Kenswitch branded ATMs, and can be used to conduct online internet transactions such us purchases and payments.

With the card, you will also be able to monitor your card expenses, check your balance etc over the Internet through www.imbank.com. You will also receive an SMS alert anytime you use the card.

To avoid online fraudsters, you can de-activate the card after making your purchase online.

