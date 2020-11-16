How to Export your Google Photos Using Takeout

Google photos recently announced that users will start paying for storage once they use up the 15GB limit. This means that you now have to start managing your stored photos better to save up on space.

Google photos have always offered unlimited storage and as such, you have probably never had the need to export and store the photos elsewhere. Now that it is no longer free, you have the options of exporting your photos and transferring them to a different type of cloud storage or to a hard disc.

The process is quite simple, and Google already provides a powerful tool to aid in the process.

Here is how you can export your photos from Google Photos

For starters, ensure that you are logged into your Google account on your browser.

Go to Google takeout by clicking on https://takeout.google.com/

Google will prompt you to create a new export for a whole list of available data on your Google account. The options are quite many but here is where you can find your contacts, Google Drive Data, Google Fit data, Play Books and all other available data.

Deselect the other services and only keep Google Photos selected.

Next, choose the type of format to export your photos in.

Google will also open your Google Photos file to allow you select the specific files you wish to export.

Scroll down and click on “Next Step”

On the next page, you will choose the delivery method for your exported photos. They can be delivered to your email with a link to download. The photos can also be added to your cloud storage such as OneDrive, DropBox or Google Drive.

Google takeout also gives you the option to set the frequency you would like to export your files. Click on the available options for a one-time export or to export once every two months for one year.

Choose the file type. Zip files are popular as you can access them from any computer. Choose the size of the files you want to export. Files larger than 2GB will be split into multiple files.

Click on “Create export” to start the process. You will be able to view the progress of the export and also see a report of your previous Takeout exports.

Once your Google photos export is complete, you can access the files through the method you selected above.

