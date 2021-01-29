How to Download Twitter Videos On Your Device

Since we published the article showing users How to download Facebook videos, there have been requests to do a similar piece for Twitter videos. Well, here it is.

Although Twitter is best known for short conversations, the app offers multiple functions including live streaming, videos and photo uploads.

Most recently, Twitter introduced stories popularly known as Fleets. The app is already working on Circles, a way for users to carry their conversation in small groups.

Once in a while, you come across a really cool video on Twitter that you would like to share or store. Apart from sharing the link or bookmarking it, you could as well download it to your device. Just follow the simple steps below

Find the video you want to download

It is a bit difficult to get a link from the Twitter app, but it is possible. Open the video you would like to download and click on the share icon. You can choose to share it as a tweet just to get the link displayed (You don’t have to post the tweet) and then copy it from there.

If using a browser, it is quite simple. Long-press on the video to copy the address, or simply copy the link from the URL bar.

Open a different tab and launch twittervideodownloader.com

Paste the link you copied from the video on the url box provided on twittervideodownloader.com

Click download and your video will be downloaded and saved in your device. Check downloads to retrieve it.

You also have the option of using the Download Twitter Video app. This makes it particularly easier for Twitter app users

Install the Download Twitter Video app

Open the video you would like to download

Click on share and select the Download Twitter from the share menu

Tap on the Download and choose the quality you want the video saved in on your phone.

The video will be downloaded and you can access it on downloads.

Nowadays, the process has become even faster and easier. There are a number of bots on Twitter who will download and deliver the videos to you in seconds.

Find the video you would like to download

Comment on the video by mentioning one of the video download bots. A few I know include @this_vid, @Downloaderbot and @DownloadNow

The bot will download the video and reply to your comment with a link.

Click on the link to open the page where you will find the video.

Click download, and it will be saved on your device.

