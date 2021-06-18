How to Download Spaces Audio Recordings from Twitter

Twitter Spaces users can now download their audio files to share with other parties. The relatively new audio feature which has proven to be quite popular, has been getting a number of enhancements since launching.

Although users cannot record their Spaces sessions directly, they can now download their audio files after a meeting.

“Recordings of Spaces (hosted in the past 30 days) are now available for Hosts. The feature can be found in the ‘data’ folder of your Data download,” Twitter said in a tweet.

The process is pretty similar to downloading your tweets from Twitter archives.

Here’s a simple guide on how you can download your audio files

– Go to your settings on Twitter and click on ‘Your account’

-Click on ‘Download and archive your data’ from the dropdown.

– Click on ‘Request archive’

-Twitter will present a zip file of all your data including, Spaces audio.

-Normally, it takes about a day for you to get your data from the archives and this is no exception.

-You can then sift through the data to extract your Spaces audio files.

Although the process may be far from seamless and quite cumbersome, Spaces hosts can get access to their files after a Spaces session. Participants will not be able to download the recordings, but Twitter says it is working on a different kind of audio download as well.

