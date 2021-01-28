How to Download Facebook Videos on Your Device

Video streaming has become a common practice on all platforms. Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have all made the feature prominent as more people live stream and upload video content. YouTube already allows users to download and save videos to watch later.

A user might want to share interesting videos they find on Facebook to their contacts or on other platforms, but It is still not possible to download a video directly from Facebook. The only available option on the app is to share it directly on your timeline. However, it is possible to download Facebook videos to your Android or Apple devices using the following steps.

Open the Facebook app on your phone.

Find the video you want to download. It could be from any of your contacts.

If on the app, click on the Share button underneath the app and select “copy link”

If you are using a browser, copy the link from the URL bar.

Open a different tab on your browser and open fbdown.net

The website will open a box with a bar for you to paste the video link you just copied.

Select the video quality you would like to download, between normal and HD.

Download the video. You will find most probably find it in your browser’s default location in the downloads. You can then move it to the gallery or proceed to share or watch it from there.

For iPhones, you can use Cydia Impactor app to download videos, although you will need to connect it with your Apple ID. However, the browser option is the easiest and can be used even when downloading the videos on the Desktop.

