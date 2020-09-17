How To Download And Install iOS 14 On Your iPhone

Apple’s latest software update for iPhone, iOS 14 is rolling out now with lots of new additional features. iOS 14 will allow users to add widgets to the home screen, use the new language translation app developed by Apple and watch videos in picture-in-picture mode.

The software also comes with improvements on maps, message, the Safari browser and Siri.

This article will take you through how you can download and install the new updates. Below is a list of devices that are compatible with the software update.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

How to install the new iOS on your Device

On your iPhone, open the settings app and tap “general”

Click on “software update”

This will bring you a description with the new iOS 14 update. If it is not there, chances are it is not yet available for you, so check back in a short while. If you see the notification, tap on “download and install” and follow the prompts.

In other cases, your iPhone could have already downloaded the update on the background. If that is the case, simply tap on “install” and follow the prompts.

Note that you will not be able to use your iPhone while installing, therefore you might want to choose a time you are less active on your phone, like at night as the process can take about 15 minutes.

Once you install, you can go ahead and test the new features described above.

