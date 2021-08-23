How to Disable Location Tracking on Facebook

Facebook uses your personal data to send you ads. Such data includes your search history, age, interests and even your location.

Many of us grant these permissions without our knowledge, and often receive targeted ads on the timeline. Your external search history and your location determine what kinds of ads the social media app shows you.

If you wish to maintain more privacy, you can disable most of these permissions from the settings tab on facebook.

This article will take you through how you can disable location tracking on the app. For starters, ensure that you are logged in on the Facebook app and follow the instructions below

Read: How to Turn On the Follow Button on Your Facebook Profile

Click on setting at the three lines on the top right hand side of the app

Click on “Manage location settings” from the list that will appear

On location settings, you will see three different permissions to enable location ‘only use while using the app’, ‘Always allow ‘ and ‘don’t allow’

Click on your preferred option.

You can also turn off location history to ensure Facebook forgets the places you have visited in the past.

If you want to deny Facebook permission to track your location from your android device, go to device settings and click on permissions. Here, you will see all apps and which permissions they have been granted. You can disable Facebook’s location permissions here.

On iOS, use ‘Background Location’ option to allow or deny Facebook from tracking your location even when you are not on the app.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...