How to Digitally Append Your Signature in Favour of The BBI Report

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga formally launched the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature drive last week. At least one million signatures from registered voters are required to support the draft constitutional amendment bill.

According to BBI Secretariat Junet Mohammed, the signatures will be collected until end of this month. Thereafter, they will be taken to the IEBC after which they will be forwarded to the County Assemblies, Parliament and finally to the Public through a referendum.

Here’s how to append your signature if you are in favour of the BBI

Go to bbisignatures.org

Here, you will find a copy of the BBI report in detail as well as a copy of The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 for your perusal.

Once you go through the documents, you can then choose to endorse the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 by signing digitally.

You will be required to key in some details. These are: Your National ID number or Passport, First name, Last name, Telephone number, Email address, Gender, County, Constituency, Ward and polling station.

Once you confirm that the information provided is correct, you can then proceed to sign off your endorsement using your touchpad and click on “endorse” to append the signature.

