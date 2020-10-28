Whatsapp is a great platform for small and medium sized enterprises to keep communication open with customers. A Whatsapp Business Account can be used to handle customer inquiries, customer complaints and to provide support.

It can also be used to sell products directly to customers with the added advantage of providing personalized services.

Big corporate companies like Safaricom have even gone a notch higher and added a bot, Zuri, to chat with their customers on Whatsapp. This helps to greatly reduce the conversion rate for customers waiting to be served.

Whatsapp business was launched in 2018 and last week, the Facebook owned platform announced plans to start charging business customers for some of the services.

Read: Whatsapp Announces New Features For Business

If you are operating a small business and you want to start using Whatsapp for Business, here is how you can get started.

Go to Google Play store for android or App store for iPhone and download Whatsapp Business.

Verify your business phone number

Restore your back up if you are changing from a personal Whatsapp account to Whatsapp business, and you still want to keep your messages from your personal account.

Input your preferred or existing business name

Open the app and tap on more options to make additional changes.

Please note that although you can migrate your Whatsapp chat history and media from Whatsapp messenger to Whatsapp Business, you cannot do the same from Whatsapp business to Whatsapp messenger.

Read also: Brazil Suspends Newly Launched Whatsapp Pay

It is possible to use both Whatsapp Business and Whatsapp Messenger simultaneously as long as both are linked to different phone numbers. It is however not possible to have your phone number linked to Whatsapp Business and Whatsapp Messenger at the same time.

How to add your Whatsapp Business account to your Facebook Page:

Go to your Facebook business page admin settings and find the whatsapp tab.

Enter your Whatsapp number and click on “Send code”

Verify the code on your phone

Once verified, you will get the prompt to add the button on the homepage.

Page visitors will then be able to start chatting with you directly from your Facebook Business Page.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu