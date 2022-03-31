How to Convert Your Personal Twitter Account to a Professional Account

Twitter will now allow private account users to convert their accounts to professional accounts from their settings. People who use their accounts for businesses will be able to switch to the professional profile to access additional features such as a new business information display, product listings, a newsletter module and more.

Twitter launched its Professional profiles in April 2021, allowing selected brands to take part in the beta program. The company has been inviting more businesses to make the switch and has finally opened up the opt-in feature to all users.

It is not currently possible to sign up as a new professional account as the company only allows existing personal account holders to switch to professional profiles. The process is free and only takes a few minutes as long as you tick the boxes below:

You must not have a history of breaking the Twitter User Agreement on a regular basis.

Your Profile must be complete with an account name, bio and profile picture

Your account should have your authentic identity or brand. You cannot use another person’s identity, brand or organization to run your professional account.

Animal or fictitious character profiles are not eligible unless they are closely associated with your brand or company.

Parody or fan accounts are not eligible for professional account status.

Professional accounts can provide a good approach to increase engagement with your business and increase your in-app listing’s reach and brand awareness.

Here’s how to convert your private account to a professional profile.

When you’re on your Home timeline in the app, go to your profile settings or slide open the sidebar. If you’re in the sidebar, scroll down until you find “Twitter for Professionals” and click it. If you’re in your profile settings, look for “Switch to Professional” and click it.

From your home timeline Click on the sidebar and scroll down to ‘Twitter for Professionals’. Alternatively, go to profile settings and click on ‘Switch to Professional’

Click ‘Get Started’ on the prompt.

Click on the applicable professional account between “Business’ and ‘Creator’

You can then go ahead to customize your profile and follow other business accounts.

You will be able to change back to a personal account by simply going to the settings, editing professional account and clicking on ‘Switch back to personal account’.

