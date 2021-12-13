How to Choose, Change NHIF Outpatient Facilities Digitally

Since automating their services, the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) now allows users to select, change or confirm their preferred hospitals remotely.

By using a mobile phone, one can simply dial the USSD code *155# to access the services. The other options are to access the NHIF website or download the NHIF mobile app for self-care.

Below are the steps for each method

– Dial *155# from your phone

– Select your preferred language

– You will receive an OTP (One-time Pin), enter it and send.

– A Pop-up screen will appear with the options to choose or change the outpatient facility.

– Select your name or dependant’s name who you wish to change the health facility for and proceed with the instructions.

When using the website:

– visit the NHIF self-care portal

– Key in your ID number on the pop-up and press enter to receive an OTP to your mobile phone.

– Key in the OTP to verify your identity and access your dashboard.

– On the dashboard, click on ‘change outpatient facility

– Select your preferred facility and confirm to save it.

When using the App

– Download the app from Google Playstore or Apple’s App store

– Click on Other services

– Enter your ID number to receive a One Time Pin (OTP) on your mobile phone.

– Enter the OTP received to log you in.

– Click on ‘choose/change outpatient’ depending on what you need.

– You will be able to select the dependant for whom you want to change or choose a facility for.

These seamless methods should come in handy for users across all areas in Kenya. Members can skip the trip to the NHIF offices and simply make the changes online.

