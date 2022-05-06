How to Check Your Voter Registration Details Online

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has kicked off electronic voter verification exercise ahead of the August 9 General Election.

In a notice dated May 5, the Commission said Kenyans can confirm their registration details through Short Message Service (SMS) or IEBC portal.

Kenyans can visit the electoral body’s portal at verify.iebc.or.ke to check their registration status. To check the particulars, members of the public are required to provide their ID or Passport numbers and their year of birth.

Alternatively, you can confirm your details by sending ID or Passport number, used during registration, via SMS to 70000.

“In the event your details are incorrectly captured, visit your registration center,” said IEBC.

The exercise is scheduled to close on Thursday, June 2.

The Commission launched the exercise a day after suspending voter registration.

“The Commission in a Gazette notice has issued a notification that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters in Kenya and for Kenyan citizens living outside the country shall be suspended from 4th May 2022 to 13th March 2023,” IEBC tweeted early this week.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati noted the suspension is to enable the availability of the register of voters to the public for purposes of verification of biometric data and particulars of registered voters in accordance with section 6A of the Elections Act, 2011.

Notably, by February 8, IEBC had registered a total of 1, 031,645 new voters during the enhanced continuous listing exercise.

