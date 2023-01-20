how to check kcse 2022 results

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on Friday released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2022 results.

The results were released after presenting them to President William Ruto at State House.

881,416 students sat for the exams between December 2 and December 23, 2022.

Students are advised to send their index number followed by KCSE (in capital letters) to the number 20076.

There should be no spacing after the index numbers last digit and the initials KCSE.

Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom subscribers can query for their results using the 20076 USSD code.

Go to SMS on your phone

Open a new message.

Here, enter the candidate’s index number

Send the message to 20076

The SMS will attract a Sh25 fee.

Candidates can also access their results online by visiting the Kenya National Examinations Council portal.

Click on the KCSE results tab, select the year the student sat the exam and enter the index number.

The results should show on the resultant screen after you click submit.

Results checked via the KNEC portal can be printed.

For further assistance, candidates are advised to contact the KNEC helpline at 0800724900.

