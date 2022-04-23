in NEWS

How To Check KCSE 2021 Results

KCSE candidates [File/Photo]

Results for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2021 examination are out.

The results were released on Saturday by Education CS George Magoha after presenting them to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

826,807 students sat for the exams at 10,413 centres across the country.

Students are advised to send their index number followed by KCSE (in capital letters) to the number 20076.

There should be no spacing after the index numbers last digit and the initials KCSE.

Safaricom,  Airtel and Telkom subscribers can query for their results using the 20076 USSD code.

  • Go to SMS on your phone
  • Open a new message.
  • Here, enter the candidate’s index number
  • Send the message to 20076

The SMS will attract a Sh25 fee, and candidates will be able to receive their full results.

Candidates can also access their results online by visiting the Kenya National Examinations Council portal.

Click on the KCSE results tab, select the year the student sat the exam and enter the index number.

The results should show on the resultant screen after you click submit.

Results checked via the KNEC portal can be printed.

For further assistance, candidates are advised to contact the KNEC helpline at 0800724900.

