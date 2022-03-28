How to Check KCPE Results Using your Phone

KCPE results are set to be released today by Educations Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. Last week, the CS shared that the results would be out within this week.

Candidates who sat for their KCPE exams between March 7 and March 9 this year are already waiting for their results with bated breaths. This year saw more than 1.2 million pupils, the highest number ever, sit for the exams

The students who will get their results today are expected to join form one in May this year.

Last year, KNEC provided an SMS number allowing parents and students to check the results using their phones.

Go to SMS on your phone

Open a new message.

Here, enter the candidate’s index number

Send to 20076

The SMS will attract a Sh25 fee, and candidates will be able to receive their full results for the exam.

Please note that the code becomes operational after the CS announces the results.

Alternatively, you can also log onto KNEC’s official website https://www.knec.ac.ke/ and enter your index number on the portal to access the results. The portal is also usable after the results have been announces.

