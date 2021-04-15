in TECH

How To Check 2020 KCPE Results via SMS

KCPE results are set to be released today by Educations Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. Last week, the CS shared that the results would be out within two weeks.

Candidates who completed their KCPE exams in March this year are already waiting for their results with bated breaths. Most of them will want to get their results immediately and luckily, there are ways to do so.

Safaricom has already sent out a message alerting interested users to check their results using the given code. Airtel and Telkom subscribers can also use the same results checking system

Read: KCPE Results Set to be Released Today

  • Go to SMS on your phone
  • Open a new message.
  • Here, enter the candidate’s index number
  • Send to 20076

The SMS will attract a Sh25 fee, and candidates will be able to receive their full results for the exam.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Education CS Magoha

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CA Comes to Safaricom’s Defense over Abuse of Dominance Claims
malik obama,auma obama

Obamas Appeal to Gov’t to have Body of Mother Kezia Flown Home from UK