How To Check 2020 KCPE Results via SMS

KCPE results are set to be released today by Educations Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. Last week, the CS shared that the results would be out within two weeks.

Candidates who completed their KCPE exams in March this year are already waiting for their results with bated breaths. Most of them will want to get their results immediately and luckily, there are ways to do so.

Safaricom has already sent out a message alerting interested users to check their results using the given code. Airtel and Telkom subscribers can also use the same results checking system

Go to SMS on your phone

Open a new message.

Here, enter the candidate’s index number

Send to 20076

The SMS will attract a Sh25 fee, and candidates will be able to receive their full results for the exam.

