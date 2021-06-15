How to Check Form One Selection Results via SMS

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced that Form one students are expected to report to schools on August 2, 2021.

Students can check for their selection results using their mobile phone in a few simple steps.

Write an SMS with the candidate’s index number

Send to 22263

The service is accessible from any mobile phone network (Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom) and costs Sh25.

According to the CS, form one selection and placement have been completed with all candidates placed in government schools.

At the beginning of this month, officials from the Ministry of Education converged in Naivasha for the form one placement exercise.

The officials had pledged to release the placements in two weeks’ time where the approximately 1.18 million KCPE candidates were to know the schools they join.

Once they check their placements, students can visit the Ministry of Education Website to download a link for the admission letter for national schools, extra county schools and county schools. Once you download the link,

Select the county and sub-county you sat KCPE then key in your index number and Submit.

Click on the link named “admission letter” at the bottom of the page for a copy of your admission letter.

Use the printer icon to print or download icon to download to your computer.

Get your primary school’s headteacher to endorse the letter and stamp it in the space provided.

Finally, present it for admission together with a certified copy of your birth certificate

A total of 1,191,616 candidates had registered for the exam but 12,424 were absent during the examination period due to different circumstances.

