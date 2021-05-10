How to Check 2020 KCSE Results via SMS

KCSE results are set to be released today by Educations Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. The CS had already hinted that the the results would be out within the week. Reports show that he is currently in a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta to brief him before the results before are announced.

Candidates who completed their KCSE exams in March this year are already waiting for their results with bated breaths. Most of them will want to get their results immediately and luckily, there are ways to do so.

Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom subscribers can query for their results using a USSD code for the results checking system.

Go to SMS on your phone

Open a new message.

Here, enter the candidate’s index number

Send the message to 20076

The SMS will attract a Sh25 fee, and candidates will be able to receive their full results for the exam.

