How to Buy Airtime From Your Bank Account

Electronic transactions are recommended during this COVID-19 period to discourage users from touching cash which can aid in the transmission of the illness. You can buy Airtime directly from your bank account quickly and easily by following the simple steps below.

Cooperative Bank’s MCo-op Cash service allows you to check your balance, withdraw cash, transact directly to an M-Pesa Paybill, send money, buy airtime, apply for a loan and even get your account statement.

To buy airtime using MCo-op Cash,

simply dial *667#

Enter your MCO-OPCASH pin and press okay to continue

On the main menu that appears, reply ‘7’ to select ‘buy airtime’

Select your service provider whether Safaricom or Airtel

From the options, select who you would like to buy the airtime for; Your number or a different number

If you are buying for yourself, from the options, select the bank account number you wish to purchase from

Next, select the amount you would like to purchase

Confirm the amount and the charges to complete the transaction

You will get a notification display and an SMS confirming that the transaction is successful

You will receive a message from your service provider with the top up amount.

The KCB Mobi Bank allows you to do balance enquiry, Cash transfers, application and repayment of loans,buying airtime and requesting for a statement.

To buy airtime from your KCB Mobi-Bank

Dial *522#

Enter your mobile banking pin

Select airtime

Select the account you wish to purchase your airtime from

Enter the amount

Confirm the transaction

You will get a notification display that the transaction is successful, and an SMS confirming the transaction

You will get a message from your network service provider with the top-up amount.

For NCBA, you can use their mobile banking service available to Safaricom and Airtel network subscribers. To activate, dial *488# and enter you pin.

You can use the mobile banking service to buy airtime for your phone or for any Safaricom/Airtel phone number, transfer your funds from your NCBA bank account to any M-Pesa subscriber.

You can also deposit money into your NCBA bank account using paybill number 488488.

The availability of these services from the above and more banks should help you make purchases and access your money whenever and wherever you are while adhering to social distancing guidelines to keep you safe from the novel Coronavirus.

