How to Book an Appointment on the New Huduma Centre System

The Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs last week announced that the Huduma Centre, GPO station, would be open for business starting August 17 (today). The difference this time is that henceforth, the branch will only be providing services on appointment.

This latest development means that Kenyans in Nairobi will now be required to book a date before going to the GPO Huduma Centre to procure any services. The Ministry says this will help reduce people traffic and time spent waiting to be served.

The first instance of a similar arrangement was at the Immigration Ministry after a booking system was introduced for Kenyans who wish to apply for passports last year.

The appointment system will first target the Huduma Centre, GPO Station, with the rest of the Huduma Centres set to join in in the coming days. So far, only the GPO station requires prior booking before going for service.

You can still access services in the other four Huduma centres in the city like you did before- by simply showing up. You also do need an appointment to access all other Huduma Centres services countrywide. This could change in a few months, but as for now, only the GPO station has the appointment booking system in place.

To book an appointment

Go to the website www.hudumakenya.go.ke

From the menu, select ‘book appointment’

To log in, enter your credentials as prompted; Username (ID number) and password

If you do not have an account, click on ‘create account’ on the log-in page

You will receive an activation code from the system

Log in and proceed to book your appointment. You will only need to select the desired service, for example, DL application, the system will automatically fill in the other fields from your data. You also need to select the service centre you are booking (in this case, GPO)

Save the appointment details and print out your booking document.

