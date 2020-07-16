How to Back up Your Gmail Account

There are many reasons why you may wish to back up your Gmail account. You could be changing jobs, deleting an old email address or simply backing up important email just in case. You can export your Gmail and other Google accounts using Google’s Takeout feature or simply set up your Google to back up regularly.

For company accounts, the admins can disable Takeout owing to various company policies.

How to back up your Gmail

Open myaccount.google.com

Under privacy and personalization, click on “Manage your data and personalization.”

Scroll down to “Download, delete, or make a plan for your data” and click on “Download your data”

This will redirect you to the Google Takeout. Select to tick the box next to Gmail and any other apps you wish to back up. Some apps will have a button labeled “Multiple Formats”

Click on the button to select the format you wish your data to be downloaded in

Click on”Next Step”

Click on the arrow underneath “Delivery Method” to pick your preferred option for receiving your data. The options provided include emailing a download link,adding it to your Drive, DropBox or OneDrive.

You also have a choice to export once or every two months,up to one year and also choose the type of file and the maximum file size (If your data fits in a file larger than your file size, it will be broken down into multiple files) Once you’ve selected your preferences, click on “create export”

Your export will start. Be patient as it might take days to finish. You have the option to click to “cancel export” or “Create another export”

