How To Apply For A Short Term MPesa Paybill Number From Safaricom

Applying for a paybill number has become much simpler since the process became digitized.

Among Safaricom’s popular products, are short term paybill numbers. They can be used to fundraise for weddings, funerals, school fees, medical appeals or for any charity events.

Short term paybill numbers are essential for the period during which you are fundraising only. This can range from a few weeks to a few months after which the number will be discarded.

Safaricom provides that Paybill numbers can last up to a maximum of six months for longer fundraising events. The application is done through the Safaricom Self-help portal and after submission of the required documents, you can have the number within 24 hours.

How to apply

Open the Safaricom Self help portal. You will see various options for actions you wish to take. Select 2 for short term paybill number. A new screen will come up with a series of categories. Select the purpose of your paybill number. You will be requested to provide further details. For instance if you pick medical fund, you will be required to attach hospital admission forms, a copy of the ID, a birth certificate for minors and a letter from the bank or a cancelled cheque. Once you have uploaded, click “apply” The next page will ask for the applicants details, the validity period and payment details. Make sure you fill all the starred (*) options. Accept the terms and conditions Click on “Apply”

You can track the state of your application from the portal by clicking on “My Applications”

You will either see pending, showing that you submitted successfully and are awaiting results or “rejected” whereby Safaricom will provide details why.

Withdrawal of funds

To access the funds collected, click on *234*4# and follow the prompts. You can also check the balance and withdraw funds using the same USSD code.

You can withdraw the funds through MPesa or the bank for huge amounts exceeding the MPesa limits.

