How To Apply For Paid Internships On The Public Service Portal

6,000 paid internship positions have been announced by the government through the Public Service Commission of Kenya (PSCK) for various government ministries, departments and agencies.

The internship is expected to run for approximately 12 months, with a stipend of between Sh15,000 to Sh25,000 to be determined by the rate of the Public Service Commission.

Qualified people have been urged to make their applications online through the portal with a deadline set for July 3, 2020. Notably, a certificate will be issued after completion of the internship program.

VACANT POSITIONS IN THE PUBLIC SERVICE pic.twitter.com/B2zhWm5gxO — PSC (@PSCKenya) June 16, 2020

First-time users of the portal are expected to first register through providing and filing in the Identification number (ID), Surname, Current Email Address and finally set a password that he/she will use to access the system.

Application has been made available only for the positions that have been advertised and labelled as open. Therefore:

Log into the system using the ID / Passport Number and the Password created. Fill in your details keenly on the identified internship position. Submit the application through clicking the tab labelled ‘submit.’ Applicants are advised to print and keep a copy of the Feedback Report (application summary) by clicking on the Report tab or Application Summary link on the Application Menu.

