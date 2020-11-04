How to Apply for an e-Passport in Kenya

Kenya is automating a number of processes including the application for passports. The Kenya Immigration Department started rolling out e-passports in 2017. In February this year, the government gave a March 2021 deadline for a full transition to e-passports.

Some features of the e-passport include: a small electric chip which stores and keeps your personal data safe; a digital photograph. To avoid rejection, ensure you follow the specifications provided for the photos. Do not wear hats, take 3 full face photos, do not mount the photos and ensure that it is the correct size (less than 2×1.5″ or more than 2.5×2″); biometric identifier which are the characters that contain your identity and security features to ensure no forgery.

How to Apply for the e-passport

Read: Use Of Old Passports Extended By A Year To March 2021

Go to www.ecitizen.go.ke and register

Open immigration.ecitizen.go.ke or the department of immigration services and click on the passport application form.

Read the instructions and fill in the form keenly. Ensure that all the sections are completed.

You will need to pay the processing fees for the particular passport you are applying for. Here, you will choose your preferred mode of payment. Thee include; Mpesa, Airtelmoney, debit/credit card, online banking, ecitizen agents or bank.

Once you confirm that all the information you have given is correct, print and download your form. Print three copies of the receipt and the form and keep them safe for the next step.

Now that you have applied and you have your form, you will need to visit the immigration offices or Huduma centre offices physically. If you are outside Kenya, you will need to take the form to the Kenyan embassy or consulates worldwide.

Ensure that you go to submit the form personally as this is the point where you will take the passport photos and have your biometric information captured.

During the submission, you will need a number of documents

The printed application form and three receipts.

Your original birth certificates and a photocopy of the same.

Your original ID card and a copy of the same.

Three passport size photos.

Copies of recommenders’ ID.

For minors, you will need to submit a consent letter.

If you have an old passport, carry it along so you can submit it in exchange for a new one.

Parents National ID cards and copies.

Read also: Why A Kenyan Passport Is The 8th Most Powerful In Africa

Costs for Passports

32 pages Ordinary “A” series- Sh4,550

48 Pages Ordinary “B” series- Sh6,050

64 Pages ordinary “C” series- Sh7,550

East African Passport- 990

Diplomatic passport (48 page)- Sh7,550

Mutilated Passports- Sh10,050

Lost Passports- Sh12,050

Your passport should be ready after about 15 working days of a successful application. To avoid losses and inconvenience on your part, do not make travel plans before you get your passports.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu