How to Add Your Profile on Google Search Using the New People Cards Tool

Google People cards now allows users to add their profile to be found on the Google search engine. You can add your name, what you do,phone contact, social media profiles, email and more.

Google Profile Cards has been available in India, and is now live in Kenya and the rest of Africa.

“For those without a formal website, or for people who share a name with many others, this is an easy way to create or distinguish their presence on Search,” Oluminde Bologun, Head of Consumer Apps, Sub Saharan Africa at Google said.

“We see that people in Africa want a search tool that reflects their real environment and also supports them to succeed as they go about their everyday hustle which is why the People Card creator is in full control of their information at all times; they choose what they would like to make public and if they would like to remove it”

The information you put will be publicly available, so ensure that what is in your profile, is information you would like to share.

Here’s how you can create your own search card. It’s pretty easy

Go to google, ensure you are logged into your Gmail/Google on your browser.

Enter your name on Google search. Google will display the first response with a prompt to create your own profile card.

Click on “Get Started” to start creating your card.

Google will then ask for your number for SMS verification.

Once verified, a form will appear for you to fill out some information. You can also change your profile picture.

Among the information you can fill in include your name, location, about, job, for people to find you when they search for you.

Include any other information you would like people to find. Google allows you to enter your social media pages and website links.

Once you are satisfied with the information you have provided, you can preview the card before publishing it for the public to find.

You can edit the information easily on the card if you want to.

Note that apart from people looking for you, corporate companies will quickly take to this tool especially for recruitment purposes, so ensure that your information is accurate and well presented.

