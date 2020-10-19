How to add your business on Google Maps

Millions of users access Google Maps on a daily basis looking for different things. It therefore goes without saying that a business stands to gain a lot by being visible on the search engine.

Once you list your business on Google, customers can find you easily and know when you open including days and timings. By using GPS, people accessing taxi apps such as Uber and Bolt can also come to you directly without having to call for directions. As long as you are on Google maps, you are bound to be found as you will be listed under the category of business you do.

So, how exactly do you add your business on Google Maps?

The first thing you will need to do is to create a business profile. To do so, search for “Google My Business” or go to https://www.google.com/business/ It is absolutely free of charge

Enter your business details: Description, phone number, location (address), website and any other information that you think is useful for your potential customers.

Upload photos: For maximum exposure, ensure that you upload images of your premises (entrance, ambiance, etc) and your products. You can use your phone to get great images. Just make sure that the photos you upload are an authentic representation of your business.

Rename your photos to a more relatable name. By default, photos are saved using something like “11604979img.jpg.” If you use actual descriptions such as “Makeba Braids”, the photo will easily appear on Google search.

Embed your Google Maps profile: Use your Website’s traffic to draw more traffic to your Google business traffic. The more traffic your profile gets, the easier it will be to find it. To do this, search for your business on Google Maps, click on “share” and select “embed map.” Copy the code and paste it on your site just the same way you would embed a YouTube video.

Ask your customers to leave reviews on the page. If you have many positive reviews, your business will definitely stand out. Google also asks for reviews from customers through a tool on Maps that identifies any location that the y have visited. If it identifies that a customer visited your business, the search engine will ask for a review. Note that your business could also get negative reviews. So, always make sure you impress your customers.

Make sure that you place accurate information on your Google business profile. Nothing is more annoying than a customer getting a prompt to call, but find a dead line, or worse, they start a trip to your premises only to find that you moved. If your business contains a lot of inaccurate information, it will not show up in the search.

If you cannot find your business on Maps, chances are: You have not verified your business. All listings need to be verified by a business owner. If you see a prompt under your business on Google saying “Own this business?”, then you need to verify your business by following the instructions