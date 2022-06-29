How to Activate the New Gmail Offline Mode

Google has rolled out Gmail offline mode for all its users. The feature will allow users to read, respond to and search their email messages without connecting to the internet. The feature will come in handy for users in areas with poor network or with no internet.

According to an announcement on Google’s support page, users who wish to access their email accounts on offline mode will have to access it and activate it on the chrome browser by visiting mail.gmail.com.

For workspace users, admins will be required to change the settings to allow access through offline mode.

Read: Gmail Enables Users To Edit MS Office Files Directly on Email Without Downloading Attachments

To activate the feature, open the chrome browser in normal mode, not incognito.

Go to mail.google.com.

Go to your inbox and click on settings.

Click on “All the Settings”

Then click “Offline”

Tick the “Enable Offline Mode” Option

You can also select the days you wish to sync your Gmail.

Google will display the amount of space remaining on your computer and offer the option to keep offline data on the computer. There is also the option of erasing all offline data from the computer.

Click on “Save Changes” to activate offline mode for your Gmail. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...