How the Xiaomi 12 Series Compares to iPhone 13

Xiaomi 12 vs iPhone 13

Design:

The Apple iPhone 13 definitely has an iconic design and looks very modern thanks to its flat borders. But most people prefer the Xiaomi 12 design due to its higher screen to body ratio and its punch-hole display. The phone also has a great hand feel, perfect size for one hand use.

Camera

The camera hardware of the Xiaomi 12 is superior to the iPhone 13: as it has a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 13 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5 MP telephoto macro camera.

Battery

Even though iOS is better optimized if compared to Android 12 and MIUI 13, the Xiaomi 12 will most likely last more on a single charge compared to the iPhone 13, simply because its battery is much bigger.

In addition to the bigger battery; the 4500 mAh battery of the Xiaomi 12 supports a faster charging technology with a power of 67W and an even faster wireless charging with a power of 50W.

In terms of configuration, the Xiaomi 12 is available in 12GB of RAM and 256 GB storage

Xiaomi 12 has the following advantages;

Faster charging

8K video recording

Bigger battery

Reverse charging

Great price

iPhone 13, Pros includes;

Amazing performance

Face ID

Waterproof

MagSafe

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPHONE 13 Max

Display

Xiaomi 12 Pro has bigger display for gaming and watching of media. It comes with 6.7-inch LTPO 2k super AMOLED touchscreen with 120 Hz refresh rate support. While Apple iPhone 13 Max has a smaller screen. A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate enabled. The screen can refresh between 1-120Hz depending on the task at hand.

Camera

In terms of camera, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear setup. A 50MP OIS main cam, alongside a 50MP for an ultrawide and 50 MP telephoto lens (2x optical zoom). Upfront it has 32MP for selfie. The rear camera can record video in 8k resolution, while the front camera can only do 1080p video recording max.

When compared to the Apple iPhone 13 Max’s camera, there’re noticeable differences. iPhone 13 Pro packs triple rear camera system, a 12 MP OIS main shooter aided by 12 MP ultrawide, and 12 MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom). The front camera is 12 MP. Video recording is capped at 4k resolution on the rear and front facing camera.

Performance

Xiaomi 12 Pro uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is a 5G SoC that is built on a 4nm node. The performance is 25% better than its predecessor – Snapdragon 888. In terms of configuration, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in 12GB of RAM and 256 GB storage

While Apple iPhone 13 Pro is powered by its own A15 Bionic chipset (5nm), paired with 6GB RAM and available in 128 GB

