How Suspects Used Money Stolen From Murdered Dutch Tycoon

Immediately after the murder of Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhorst, the main suspects went on a spending spree, buying new items as well as investing in Kitale, Bungoma and Kisumu, detectives have revealed.

Timothy Omondi, alias Kelvin Omondi and Tonny Ochieng, the chief suspect in Rouwenhorst’s murder, was arrested alongside his lover, Mercy Nasimiyu over the murder of the tycoon and his security guard Mr Evans Bokoro.

The two were arrested in Florida Village, Kiembeni area in a newly built mansion with new items, believed to have been bought using money stolen from the tycoon’s house.

“Inside the house, newly purchased items such as a refrigerator, television, a television stand, radio system, a solar system were recovered,” detective Reuben Mwaniki told the court.

Also recovered from the house was a purchase of land agreement and receipts for a recent purchase of construction materials.

A pair of shoes, which had blood stains was also recovered from the house.

According to detectives, Ms Masika was in constant communication with the prime suspects before, during and after Rouwenhorst’s murder.

At least Ksh3 million stolen from the tycoon is also said to have been invested in Kitale, Bungoma and Kisumu.

“Ms Masika is believed to have benefited from the proceeds of money allegedly stolen from the scene. We need to move with her to Kitale, Bungoma and other parts of the country, where the money might have been invested,” added Mwaniki.

Mr Omondi is believed to have been involved in other crimes within Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu and Eldoret.

Mr Rouwenhorst’s widow, Riziki Cherono Ali, is believed to have hired assassins to eliminate the Dutchman.

