How Sheila Mwanyigah Came To My Rescue When I Was Arrested – Rapper Prezzo (Video)

Rapper CMB Prezzo, known to be a ladies man never disappoints with theatrics used to charm his women. From dramatic relationships to music, Prezzo is definitely a celebrity worth keeping tabs on.

In recent revelations, the rapper popularly referred to as Mr Makini has detailed how media personality Sheila Mwanyigha came to his rescue after he was arrested following a shooting incident.

The two dated in the early 2000s but things did not work out forcing them to call it quits. But Prezzo has on several occasions indicated that he never moved on from his first love.

In an interview with Clearing The Airwaves (CTA), the rapper has recounted when he was arrested while out at an entertainment joint with his friends.

Read: Prezzo Still Not over Sheila Mwanyigha, Wants Her Back

Apparently, he was out drinking at a party at Sarit Center organized by DJ Stylez unaware that it had been done with a hidden agenda.

“Somebody was trying to come and jerk my jewellery. When I was walking to the inside car park, three people walked in and tried to make the attempt. I could hear what they were saying so I pulled up my pistol and ran three shots in the air,” Prezzo confessed.

Following the incident, the police officers who were manning the place called for reinforcements from Parkland Police station and he was arrested.

With no one to call, Mr Makini opted to call Ms Mwanyigha who responded immediately and came to his rescue.

“I decided to call Nikki (Ms Mwanyigha) and she was so concerned, she came with mango juice and told me that she would take care of it. Believe me, she had it handled,” the rapper further recounted.

Read Also: Rapper Prezzo Denies Being Drugged, Sexually Assaulted By Three Women

Prezzo was later on released with no charges nor criminal records and his pistol that had been taken away returned.

Sheila Mwanyigha’s mom is said to have held a very powerful and respectful rank at the Parklands police station by then hence covered everything up and let Prezzo walk free.

In the interview, Prezzo has indicated that he will forever be grateful to his once lover since she was there for him when he least expected it.

“I walked out of the police station like nothing had happened. Mind you, that was the person I had least expected to come through for me. For that, I will forever be grateful,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu