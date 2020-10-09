How Safaricom is Celebrating 200k Businesses on #LipaNaMpesa

Safaricom’s Lipa Na Mpesa feature recently surpassed the 200,000 customer mark. This means that at least 200,000 businesses in the country use Lipa Na Mpesa as a payment option for their goods and services.

To celebrate this important milestone, Safaricom is helping business owners promote their businesses to its over 25 million customers.

If you are a business owner providing the Lipa Na Mpesa payment option to your customers, tell Safaricom what you do, where you are located and share a photo of your business.

Safaricom will then share your story with all its 25 million Mpesa customers.

One such user by the name Tyrus shared his story on Twitter. He owns a butchery going by the name Zulu Meats. Through a tweet, Tyrus shared his story.

“I’m quite proud to stand up and be counted as one of the 200,000 Lipa Na Mpesa business stories with @ZuluMeats. It’s convenient for both our customers and myself and even better with the Mpesa for Business app. Hongera @SafaricomPLC for this amazing product.”

Karanja @ajkaranja tweeted

“I’m resident at Maaimahiu. I have built 10 single rooms and my tenants usually pay me through Paybill no. (M-pesa) It’s convenient and reliable.#DoMoreWithMpesa”

Gichanga Wangui posted on Facebook saying

“We sell CCTV cameras, computers and related accessories. About 60 percent of our sales are received through the Buy Goods Till Number.”

Safaricom launched Lipa Na Mpesa in 2007. It has since become a popular electronic payment option for both customers and sellers. If you do not have cash, you can easily pay for products and services by sending Mpesa to a Paybill or till number belonging to the business.

