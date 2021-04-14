How Safaricom Home Fibre Compares to Zuku Internet in 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has made home fibre very popular. Most companies have adopted work from home policies and more people now spend their time online working, studying, shopping, streaming shows and gaming.

There are many internet service providers in the market already. However, the two strongest contenders are Safaricom and Zuku. Many people who wish to get home broadband find it difficult choosing between the two.

This article will break down Safaricom and Zuku’s offerings so you can get exactly what you need.

Safaricom Packages

Safaricom has four exclusive packages for its home fibre. For a monthly fee, you can get:

Bronze- 8MBPS @ Sh2,900

Silver- 20MBPS @Sh3,999

Gold- 40MBPS @Sh5,999

Diamond- 100MBPS @11,999

Safaricom’s Home Fibre PLUS gives users additional benefits in the above packages. On top of the normal internet bandwidth, users get 5GB mobile data, 400 minutes and unlimited airtime. This is broken down as below:

Bronze Plus- 8MBPS Plus @Sh3,900

Silver Plus- 20MBPS Plus @Sh4,999

Gold Plus- 40MBPS Plus @6,999

Diamond Plus- 100MBPS Plus @12,999

Zuku offers three exclusive internet packages. For a monthly fee, you can get;

10MBPS @Sh 2,499

20MBPS @Sh 3,999

60MBPS @Sh 4,999

Zuku’s Triple play packages offer Internet, TV and telephone connections. On its website, the company says that the TV package comes with over 60 channels inclusive of a free premium asian pack for the first month.

An additional Sh1,500 is also required for the purchase of the handset, giving you Sh1,000 airtime which you can use to cll all networks. Thereafter, the packages are paid for on a monthly basis as below:

10MBPS @Sh2,799

20MBPS @Sh4,199

60MBPS @5,299

Installation

Safaricom recently announced that it will be charging a one time installation fee of Sh6,500. In its website, Zuku offers free installation for any of the internet packages. The triple play packages attract a Sh1,500 fee for the handset.

Benefits of Safaricom Home Fibre Installation

Safaricom also does all installations within 48 hours of a request.

Safaricom’s customer service is very efficient. In case of downtime in your area, they will always be frst to alert you. In some cases of downtime, customers are offered free mobile data to keep them going until the issue is resolved.

Safaricom home fibre subscribers can also call the company directly on 400 or contact them by pressing *400#

Safaricom offers good quality fibre internet with no buffering and few downtimes. Their upload and download speeds are also quite consistent.

Benefits of Zuku Internet Installation

Zuku internet is more affordable in comparison with Safaricom

Zuku has a wider coverage area having been in the game for longer. However, Safaricom seems to be catching up quite fast.

Zuku’s triple play packages give users an additional TV option.

Something worth noting however, is that Zuku’s customer service has poor ratings. A lot of users online complain of frequent downtimes.

To choose the ideal provider, check which of the two companies can fulfill your requirements if you need Streaming services, entertainment, light browsing, CCTV and so much more.

