How President Uhuru Rebutted Ruto and Allies Attacks in Mashujaa Day Speech

Revisiting Kenya’s history as early as 1800s to the latest, President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined the milestones achieved by the country’s heroes, both locally and internationally, in his Mashujaa Day Celebrations speech.

The President outlined the struggle for a better Kenya including changes in Constitution and the sacrifices made to date.

“Our founding fathers and our constitutional heroes did not intend our constitutional order to enslave us. They constructed it to serve us, and when it ceases to serve us we are meant to rethink it,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President, talking about the impending constitutional change through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), rebuked his Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who have been opposed to the drive.

Read: DP Ruto Cornered? Second-in-command’s Empty Speech In Kisii Gets Kenyans Talking

The Deputy President and his wing of politics dubbed the ‘Tangatanga’ have been alleging that the BBI drive is aimed creating positions of leadership for few individuals.

In his speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta told off Ruto in the allegations saying that the BBI was aimed at creating inclusivity and do away with political instability witnessed after every elections.

” And on this, we should not give my suggestion the parochial interpretation of creating positions for individuals. I am only urging for a constitutional consensus that accommodates all communities in an election,” he said.

“On the one part, the Question is political inclusion. Instead of a zero-sum constitutional equation, can we adopt a positive-sum equation? Can we adopt a constitutional arrangement that takes care of our diversity as a people?” he added.

The President also received the first Huduma Namba Cards, despite allegations from the Ruto wing that the government was planning to use the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) to rig the 2022 elections. President Kenyatta said the system is meant to ease service delivery to Kenyans.

Read: Uhuru Roots For Constitutional Reforms, Dismisses Claims BBI Meant To Create Positions For Individuals

DP Ruto has also been giving the youth wheelbarrows in the name of empowerment, but the President was seemingly of a different view, recognising technological advancements made by the youth, and vowing to empower them.

“Our young people have what it takes to create a new wave of heroism if they get into the arena prepared to pay the price of dreaming. I will continue to accord the youth opportunities. My government will empower them and give them a greater voice,” said the President.

Among the young people making innovations recognised by the President include 25-year-old Roy Alela who developed a pair of smart gloves to help communicate with the deaf.

In the recent days, DP Ruto has advanced his ‘hustler’ narrative, which has been viewed as a narrative aimed at inciting the poor against the rich.

The President however urged the country to remain united.

“There will be a fifth and even tenth President, but only one Kenya. This is all we have and it’s imperative that we all must protect it at any cost,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu